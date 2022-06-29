Rome man charged with felony aggravated assault By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Jun 29, 2022 35 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Rome man was arrested at his Beverly Drive residence on a felony aggravated assault warrant stemming from a June 17 incident.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Cornelius Maurice Kindred, 44, placed his hands around a woman's neck, leaving behind visible marks. Kindred also threw a cell phone at the woman, striking her in the right shoulder. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Follow Olivia Morley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now Around Town: Cave Spring movie shoot needs to wait for Independence Day, politicians say the craziest things "Love wins!" Pride undeterred in face of protesters Rome Pride 2022 kicks off Friday, features fun for the whole family First Baptist Church of Rome welcomes Rev. David Brooks as senior pastor Rome High grad, now University of Central Oklahoma professor, uncovers new species of bass Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories 5 fun things to do this Fourth of July weekend 27 min ago Lumberton FFA member among 6 elected as N.C. FFA state officers 27 min ago High water moves fireworks launch site in Wenatchee's Walla Walla Point Park 28 min ago Hartford council votes in favor of hiring an assistant police chief amid discussion of how many police are needed 29 min ago Lexington's iconic Parkette Drive-In closes 29 min ago Homeless more vulnerable during prolonged heat waves 29 min ago Wisconsin church youth group completes service projects in Richmond 29 min ago Goodman set to retire as parks and rec director effective July 15 29 min ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Around Town: Cave Spring movie shoot needs to wait for Independence Day, politicians say the craziest things Cash, drugs found after car chase "Love wins!" Pride undeterred in face of protesters 24 indictments handed down Walker County mom challenges school board on explicit books: 'You are the gatekeepers' Latest Region Stories 5 fun things to do this Fourth of July weekend 27 min ago Lumberton FFA member among 6 elected as N.C. FFA state officers 27 min ago High water moves fireworks launch site in Wenatchee's Walla Walla Point Park 28 min ago Hartford council votes in favor of hiring an assistant police chief amid discussion of how many police are needed 29 min ago Lexington's iconic Parkette Drive-In closes 29 min ago Homeless more vulnerable during prolonged heat waves 29 min ago Wisconsin church youth group completes service projects in Richmond 29 min ago Goodman set to retire as parks and rec director effective July 15 29 min ago