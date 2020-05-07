A Rome man is charged with felony false imprisonment after he reportedly grabbed her by the throat and refused to give back her keys to her vehicle in August 2019, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Nahunta Sharon Finley, 41, held a woman against her will last August 7 as they were riding in her vehicle. A warrant for his arrest alleges that when she asked for the keys to the vehicle, Finley refused and grabbed her by the throat before punching her in the face.
Finley is also charged with a felony probation violation and misdemeanor counts of contempt of court, a stop sign violation driving on a suspended or revoked license, obstruction of officers and driving on the approach of an an emergency vehicle.