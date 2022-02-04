Rome man charged with false imprisonment, reportedly kept woman in vehicle By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Feb 4, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Rome man is charged with felony false imprisonment and misdemeanor battery after he struck a woman in the face multiple times and kept her from leaving his vehicle, reports stated.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Kevin Leon Hulsey, 46, also pushed the woman's head against the passenger side window, resulting in visible bruising.Hulsey was arrested at the intersection of GA 1 and GA Loop 1. He was held on a $5,700 bond Friday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Follow Olivia Morley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Police: Former FCS employee stole over $6,000 from Pepperell Elementary parent teacher organization fund Georgia Senate committee holds hearing on legalizing recreational use of marijuana Flatrock Baptist Church vandalized with racial slurs Acworth man indicted on murder charge in Robin Hood Road shooting State Senate passes tax incentives for living organ donors Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists