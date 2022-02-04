A Rome man is charged with felony false imprisonment and misdemeanor battery after he struck a woman in the face multiple times and kept her from leaving his vehicle, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Kevin Leon Hulsey, 46, also pushed the woman's head against the passenger side window, resulting in visible bruising.

Hulsey was arrested at the intersection of GA 1 and GA Loop 1. He was held on a $5,700 bond Friday.

