A Rome man faces a list of charges after he allegedly made threats against an elderly woman, threw a bat at a man and spit on police, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Edward Lamar Baker, 55, was picked up at his home Monday by Floyd County police, who reported that he inflicted mental anguish on an elderly woman by punching out a couple of windows and threatening to blame her for his injuries.
Baker also threw a baseball bat at a man before police took him to the hospital, where he is accused of spitting on officers.
Baker is charged with felony exploitation and intimidation of an older person along with misdemeanor criminal trespass, two counts of willful obstruction of officers, simple battery against police, disorderly conduct and public drunk.