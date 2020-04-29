A Rome man was arrested at 161 Price Road on multiple charges, including driving under the influence and reckless driving, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Joshua Nathaniel Danford, 27, was driving a motorcycle at speeds of over 120 miles per hour and ran a red light. The motorcycle also didn't have any tags. Danford eventually drove through private property and fell off the bike, then ran. When police caught up to him, they realized he was driving under the influence, without registration and didn't have a motorcycle license.
Danford is charged with felony fleeing law enforcement officers as well as misdemeanor speeding, driving without a license, operating a vehicle without a license plate, obstruction of law enforcement officers, failure to obey traffic control devices and driving under the influence.
He remained in jail Tuesday with a bond of $5,700.