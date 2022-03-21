A Rome man was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop Sunday.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Christopher Bernard Washington is charged with felony possession of a schedule I substance, misdemeanor window tint, driving on a suspended license, and two counts of contempt of superior court.

During a traffic stop , an officer pulled Washington over for his vehicle tint, and during a vehicle search they found THC oil. He was held on a $7,000 bond Sunday.

