Rome man charged with drug possession, DUI Apr 7, 2022

A Rome man is charged with drug possession and DUI after a traffic stop Thursday night.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Jimmy Wayne Roberson, 60, is charged with felony Schedule I drug possession, and misdemeanor DUI. During a vehicle search, an officer found a vape cartridge with THC oil inside.Roberson was held without bond Thursday.