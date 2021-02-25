A Floyd County man has been taken into custody on a felony criminal damage to property warrant for damaging a home he shared with a woman back in September, reports stated.
According to Floyd county Jail reports:
Christopher Allen Hamilton, 29, of Lindale, turned himself in to authorities Wednesday.
He is accused of knocking down porch support posts, then using one of those posts to break out glass in the storm door with such force that it damaged the door facing preventing it from shutting and locking.
He is charged with criminal damage to property in the second degree, a felony.