A West Rome resident who had been in the Bartow County Jail was transferred to the Floyd County Jail to face charges stemming from an incident in August of 2019, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christopher Octavious Clowers, 32, was returned to Rome from the Bartow County Jail Saturday to face a local felony charge of criminal damage to property in the second degree.
Clowers is accused leaving the shower running and lavatory sink running in a hotel room flooding the room as well as the room underneath it. The water caused more than $500 damage to building and furnishings in both room.