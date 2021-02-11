A Rome man was held without bond Thursday after he was arrested on a warrant for two incidents, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
On Jan. 30, Tyrell Marquis Wedgeworth, 30, punched the front left window of a vehicle, breaking it and causing around $500 worth of damage.
On Oct. 31, 2020, he kicked a woman's vehicle and took her cell phone from her car. The incident occurred in front of a young child.
He is charged with felony criminal trespass, misdemeanor theft by taking, cruelty to children in the third degree, second degree criminal damage to property, two counts of contempt of superior court, disorderly conduct and probation violation.