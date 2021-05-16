A Rome man was arrested at the Relax Inn on Martha Berry Boulevard on warrants involving an incident back in January.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Matthew Aaron Terry, 37, conspired with another person to buy meth back in January.
When officers came to the motel room to arrest him around 2 a.m. Saturday, they found a glass pipe with meth residue.
Terry is charged with felony meth possession, conspiracy to possess meth, use of communication facility to commit a felony and misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.