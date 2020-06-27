A Rome man who was pulled over for a couple of defective equipment violations was charged with felony possession of cocaine after a K9 unit alerted to the vehicle, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ernest Lamar McConnell, 59, was arrested in the 1300 block of Martha Berry Blvd. Police discovered that his license had been suspended since 2016 and found McConnell with a pipe containing cocaine residue under a seat.
McConnell is charged with felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor including possession of drug related objects, not tag light, a brake light violation and driving on a suspended license.