A Rome man remained in jail without bond Friday on a pair of felony charges, including child molestation.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Keidron Jayquan Isham, 24, made contact with someone on social media he knew to be a child under 16 and asked the child to engage in sexual acts. He then traveled to meet the child. He is charged with felony child molestation and sexual exploitation of a child.
Isham was previously arrested and charged with aggravated child molestation, obscene internet contact with a child and exploitation of a child during a similar incident in April of 2019.