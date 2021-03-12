A Rome man was held without bond Friday morning after he was arrested at his residence and charged with felony child molestation.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Timothy Andrew Sparks, 34, is accused of committing sexual acts with a child under the age of 16 between 2014 and 2021.
Report: Man stole woman's iPhone, attacked her in store
A Rome man was arrested at his home Thursday on theft and battery charges from an incident in June 2020.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Billy Wayne Green, 44, took the woman's iPhone 8 Plus, worth over $500, at a convenience store on Shorter Avenue back in June. He also attacked the woman during the incident, causing visible bodily harm.
He is charged with felony theft and misdemeanor battery. Green was held on a $2,600 bond Friday morning.
Rome man reportedly fled from police at Sunrise Inn and Suites
A man attempted to flee from Floyd County police on foot after they tried to pull him over for a broken tail light, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Dorian Dontae Johnson, 29, refused to pull over for police after they signaled for him to pull over with blue lights. He then pulled over at Sunrise Inn and Suites on Martha Berry Boulevard and tried to run from police.
He had meth on him and in his vehicle as well. Johnson also had a battery warrant from an incident in February where he hit a woman with a closed fist and left a cut on the upper right side of her lip. At the time, the woman was 11 to 12 weeks pregnant.
He is charged with felony possession of meth, intent to distribute, fleeing officers, misdemeanor no tag light and battery.
He was held without bond Friday morning.
Report: Rome man pulled over for DUI, charged with THC oil possession
A Rome man was reportedly pulled over for driving under the influence at the McDonalds on Shorter Avenue and found with three THC oil cartridges, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Emanuel Puente, 27, had less than an ounce of marijuana in his car, as well as a Glock 43 pistol.
He is charged with felony Schedule I drug possession, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, misdemeanor marijuana possession and driving under the influence.
Rome woman charged with sale of meth, intent to distribute
A Rome woman was arrested at Little Garden convenience store on Dean Avenue Thursday night on meth related charges, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Michelle Lynn Akins, 46, sold meth to a confidential informant back in December at the same location. Akins is charged with possession of meth, intent to distribute and sale of meth.
She was held without bond Thursday.
Report: Man crossed guard lines with meth, marijuana
A Rome man is charged with felony crossing state guard lines with drugs after he was booked into the Floyd County Jail with meth and marijuana on his person, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Van Orrick McClure, 48, was initially being booked for a failure to appear charge. He is charged with felony meth possession and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
He remained in jail with no bond Friday morning.
Silver Creek man charged with meth possession
A Silver Creek man was held without bond Friday morning after he was arrested on Doyle Road on failure to appear and meth possession charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jeffrey David Chapman, 52, had suspected meth in his immediate control when he was found hiding in the woods on Doyle Road in Silver Creek.