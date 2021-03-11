A Rome man has been charged with felony motor vehicle theft as well as driving under the influence and multiple other driving offenses after he was involved in a wreck with four teenagers on Saturday.
According to Floyd County Police Department reports:
Raul Villalobos, 34, was driving a 2011 Acura south in northbound lanes on Ga. 53 between Shannon Circle and Shannon Road.
While driving, he struck a 2006 Ford F-153, which had four teenagers in the vehicle: Laurel Putnam, Matthew Monforte, Mallie Fountain and Halle Rhodes.
Earlier that night, Villalobos stole the Acura from another person's residence on Rooney Road. He searched the home for the keys before taking the vehicle.
Villalobos is charged with serious injury by vehicle, reckless driving, driving while unlicensed and no insurance. He was held at the Floyd County Jail with no bond Thursday.
All four teens, as well as Villalobos, were taken to Floyd Medical Center.
According to Floyd County Jail reports, the worst of the injuries included broken ribs, a fractured sternum, severe internal injuries and four separate breaks in the neck and back.