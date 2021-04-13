A Rome man is accused of kicking in the door to an apartment at Ashland Park, beating a woman and then pointing a gun at others who came to the woman's aid, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Haleem Jibril Robinson, 23, was arrested Monday around 10 p.m. on Cartersville Highway by Rome police, less than an hour after the incident.
He is charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault, felony burglary and felony possession of a firearm during commission of a crime.
He also faces misdemeanors for criminal trespassing, battery and failure to appear in court. Robinson remained in jail early Tuesday without bond.