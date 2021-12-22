After a Rome man was arrested at a Wendy's on Martha Berry Highway on a meth possession charge, Floyd County police found he had an outstanding arrest warrant for aggravated battery.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Christopher Robert Atkins, 31, struck a woman across the face at their 15th Street address and caused her right eye to swell shut and become unable to see.

He was held on a $10,100 bond Wednesday.

