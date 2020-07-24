A 20-year-old Rome man remained in jail without bond in Cherokee County Friday, accused of traveling there for sex with a minor.
According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office:
Derick Garcia-Melendez traveled to an undisclosed location in the county Thursday to meet with someone he thought was under the age of 15.
The individual Melendez was communicating with was actually an Cherokee County Internet Crimes Against Children Unit investigator.
Melendez is charged with criminal attempt to commit child molestation.