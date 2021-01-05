A Rome man remained in jail on a $5,700 bond Tuesday morning accused of throwing a jar at a woman in front of children during a fight, according to reports.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Treveous Anjuan Garrett, 32, threw a jar of peanut butter at a woman in front of three kids in a room at the FairBridge Inn Express, 1318 Martha Berry Blvd., just after 10 p.m. Monday.
Garrett is charged with three counts of felony second degree cruelty to children as well as misdemeanor simple assault under the Family Violence Act.