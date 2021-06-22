An 18-year-old Rome resident is facing felony charges following accusations that he robbed a man of $80 at gunpoint.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Walter Bradley Kellogg was arrested by Rome police at his home in West Rome Monday evening.
Kellogg pulled a gun on two people and demanded cash at around 4 p.m. Monday. One of the people surrendered $80 in cash.
He is charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault along with one count of robbery with a gun and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
He also faces a misdemeanor theft by taking charge and two counts of pointing a pistol at another.