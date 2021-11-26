Rome man charged with aggravated stalking By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Nov 26, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Rome man was arrested at the Circle K on North Broad Street Thursday night after he violated a conditional bond by showing up to a woman's work drunk and cursing at her, reports stated.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Derek Eugene Blakely, 33, is charged with felony aggravated stalking and was held without bond Friday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Follow Olivia Morley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Local Events Trending Now Police: Rome man intentionally caused wrecks over a four year period to defraud insurers Police: Passengers of Rome serial insurance fraud scam arrested Honeymoon Bakery team places first in Food Network Holiday Baking Championship Film crew shooting part of Halloween movie in Lindale starring Christopher Lloyd 'Monstrous abuser': Judge sentences man to 35 years in prison after he pleads guilty to abusing multiple women Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists