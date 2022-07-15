Rome man charged with aggravated stalking By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Jul 15, 2022 42 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Rome man is charged with felony aggravated stalking after he violated a temporary protection order by going to the person's residence, reports stated.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Jonathan Paul Christie, 39, was held without bond Friday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Follow Olivia Morley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now Hotels to apartments: Planning staff, commission weigh in on trending property changes 3 charged in Shannon marijuana trafficking, animal cruelty bust Starters announced as Trout gets 10th career nod JQC drops investigation into Polk probate court; report comes on the heels of judge's resignation Eric Holland named new principal for Marietta High School Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Advocacy fueled region's school funding windfall 1 hr ago Glen Carbon may partner with National League of Cities 1 hr ago Fencing to separate splash pad from public safety parking comes into focus 1 hr ago FBP Supports Miracle City Academy 1 hr ago SOMC invites high school students to July 20 Nursing Expo 1 hr ago New parking garage opens in downtown Gainesville 1 hr ago What may be coming to property off Hog Mountain Road in Flowery Branch 1 hr ago Church Events around Delaware County: July 15-22, 2022 1 hr ago View the e-Edition Trending Now $16 million high-end RV park, cabins due in 2023 along Etowah River near Emerson. Rome High Principal Eric Holland released from his contract to pursue job with another school system. Silver Creek motorcyclist dies after colliding with car on Ga. 101. Around Town, demolition edition: Permits issued for The Varsity, River District demo and a new look for Alto Plaza Hotels to apartments: Planning staff, commission weigh in on trending property changes Latest Region Stories Advocacy fueled region's school funding windfall 1 hr ago Glen Carbon may partner with National League of Cities 1 hr ago Fencing to separate splash pad from public safety parking comes into focus 1 hr ago FBP Supports Miracle City Academy 1 hr ago SOMC invites high school students to July 20 Nursing Expo 1 hr ago New parking garage opens in downtown Gainesville 1 hr ago What may be coming to property off Hog Mountain Road in Flowery Branch 1 hr ago Church Events around Delaware County: July 15-22, 2022 1 hr ago