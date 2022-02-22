Rome man charged with aggravated stalking By John Bailey JBailey@RN-T.com John Bailey Author email Feb 22, 2022 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A 33-year-old Rome man is accused of cursing and yelling at a person he was court ordered to have no contact with, reports stated.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Derek LC Reynolds was arrested at his Crane Drive home Monday and charged with felony aggravated stalking. He remained in jail on Tuesday without bond. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save John Bailey JBailey@RN-T.com Author email Follow John Bailey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Arrest made in multi-county theft ring, over $80,000 worth of merchandise recovered so far A transformation is in the works – and more will be needed Floyd Schools appealing fines from alleged school board member comments at Pepperell basketball game Swims family pauses Dixie Speedway events Experience The Early Way on Broad: Store stretches the boundaries of boutique shopping Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists