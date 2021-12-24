Rome man charged with aggravated stalking By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Dec 24, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Rome man was arrested at his Cave Spring Road residence after he violated a court order to stay away from someone, reports stated.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Richard Franklin Kelley, 51, is charged with felony aggravated stalking and was held without bond Friday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Follow Olivia Morley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Local Events Trending Now 'What’ll ya have … What’ll ya have?': The Varsity to be located on Spider Webb Drive in North Rome Several seriously injured in U.S 27 wreck near Old Cedartown Road Report: Inmate had phone in cell Multi-agency task force, dubbed Operation Safe Christmas, arrests 6 in child sex sting GOP challengers take shots at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists