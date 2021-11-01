Sorry, an error occurred.
Staff Writer
A Rome man was arrested at his Livingston Road residence around 1 a.m. Monday after he reportedly violated a conditional bond to stay away from the person.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jeffrey Scott Cannon, 54, also slapped the person in the face. Cannon is charged with felony aggravated stalking and simple battery. He was held without bond Monday.
