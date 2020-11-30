A Rome man is charged with aggravated stalking after he made indirect contact with a woman he was ordered to stay away from by making false claims to the Department of Family and Children Services, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
On Nov. 24, Demetrius Lamond Glenn, 35, called DFCS using a false name and claimed the woman couldn't provide for her children and alleged that she didn't have a stove, refrigerator and running water. He did this after removing the fridge, stove and having the water shut off at the residence on Crane Street himself.
The incident happened five and a half hours after being served with the court order not to get within 300 yards of her and to make no contact with her, either direct or indirect.
He remained in jail with no bond Monday after he was arrested at the intersection of Crane Street and E. 13th Street.