A Rome man remained in jail without bond Wednesday morning, accused of stalking and intimidating an elderly woman.
According to Floyd County Jail reports and warrants:
Dwayne Wiggins Elder, 63, had contact with an elderly person he'd been ordered to stay away from, grabbed her by the hair, arm and shoulder in August. He also tried to hit her, and was later found with a small bag of marijuana.
Elder is charged with felony exploitation and intimidation of an elder person, and aggravated stalking. He is also charged with misdemeanor possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.