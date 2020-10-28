Rome, GA (30161)

Today

Cloudy this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 76F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Periods of rain and becoming windy. Rain may be heavy late. Low around 70F. ESE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.