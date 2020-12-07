A Rome man was arrested on child molestation and aggravated sodomy charges early Monday morning related to an incident in June, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christopher Keith Wilson, 33, sexually assaulted a minor female on June 11 at a location on West 11th Street.
Wilson is charged with felony aggravated child molestation and aggravated sodomy as well as sexual battery against a child under the age of 16. He also faces a misdemeanor count for failure to appear. He remained in jail Monday without bond.