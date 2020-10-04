An investigation into alleged sexual abuse incidents involving a minor resulted in the arrest of a Rome man.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Franklin Eugene Duvall, 39, was taken into custody at his home on Big Indian Trail on a warrant accusing him of acts of a sexual nature that occurred on March 29. "The minor victim has displayed anguish and pain and has expressed fear of Duvall" since the acts occurred, the warrant states.
He is charged with aggravated child molestation, child molestation, two counts of sexual battery against a child under the age of 16 and cruelty to children in the first degree.