Rome man charged with aggravated assault

Adam Carey

Jan 25, 2023

A Rome man was arrested late Tuesday night on Nanellen Road after putting a person in a chokehold for approximately one minute, reports state.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Keith Allen Maldonado, 43, is charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor battery. He remained in jail Wednesday without bond.