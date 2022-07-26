Rome man charged with aggravated assault Imani Beverly-Knox IBeverly@RN-T.com Imani Beverly-Knox Author email Jul 26, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Rome man is facing an aggravated assault charge after he at shot someone from a vehicle Monday night, reports state.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Jonathan Dale Pilcher Jr., 20, fired a gun from his mother's vehicle. The bullet stuck a car and injured the person's arm.Pilcher is charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault, and he was held without bond Tuesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Imani Beverly-Knox Author email Follow Imani Beverly-Knox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now Ga. senators seek earmarks for 14th District community projects, including clean-up of the former state hospital site in Rome Imagine Festival organizers release sneak peek map of festival grounds Title pawn worker charged with stealing nearly $2,000 in funds from store New education laws set stage for contentious start to school year Man accused in July shooting death in North Rome turns himself in on murder charge Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Abortion rights advocates challenge Georgia abortion ban in state court 43 min ago Dave Hyde: Opening of Miami Dolphins camp comes with full optimism (and asterisks) 54 min ago Former Dolphins CB Damon Arnette arrested on Miami Beach, report says 59 min ago Yankees lineup vs. Mets Tuesday: Jordan Montgomery vs. Taijuan Walker (7/26/22) 1 hr ago Greater Bay does it again, winning Little League 11U state title over Rockford 1 hr ago 30-day countdown begins on Texas trigger law as Supreme Court makes abortion ruling final 1 hr ago Oakland: Teen shot in face, torso in Eastlake neighborhood 1 hr ago Gas card campaign raises $10,000 for GNTC students’ transportation expenses 1 hr ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Around Town: Business is blooming along the Etowah River strip, 3,000 in downtown Rome for concert tonight? Ga. senators seek earmarks for 14th District community projects, including clean-up of the former state hospital site in Rome Imagine Festival organizers release sneak peek map of festival grounds Around Town: Keep an eye on both sides of Turner McCall in East Rome. Now official: Our red-hot I-75 corridor Title pawn worker charged with stealing nearly $2,000 in funds from store Latest Region Stories Abortion rights advocates challenge Georgia abortion ban in state court 43 min ago Dave Hyde: Opening of Miami Dolphins camp comes with full optimism (and asterisks) 54 min ago Former Dolphins CB Damon Arnette arrested on Miami Beach, report says 59 min ago Yankees lineup vs. Mets Tuesday: Jordan Montgomery vs. Taijuan Walker (7/26/22) 1 hr ago Greater Bay does it again, winning Little League 11U state title over Rockford 1 hr ago 30-day countdown begins on Texas trigger law as Supreme Court makes abortion ruling final 1 hr ago Oakland: Teen shot in face, torso in Eastlake neighborhood 1 hr ago Gas card campaign raises $10,000 for GNTC students’ transportation expenses 1 hr ago