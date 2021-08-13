A Rome man has been arrested after allegedly making statements about wanting to kill a woman during an incident at a location on Weathington Road earlier this month, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christopher Paul Phillips, 34, was picked up by a Sheriff's deputy Thursday on a warrant charging him with felony aggravated assault.
He is accused of putting the victim in fear of being run over by an automobile before using an undisclosed object to strike the woman about the neck and shoulder on Aug. 8.