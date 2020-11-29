An incident at a residence on the Old Summerville Road in October has resulted in felony warrants and the arrest of a young Rome man.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Anthony DeWayne Jarrell Jr., 22, was arrested by Floyd County police Friday night at his home on Old Calhoun Road.
Warrants allege that he choked a woman to the point of leaving bruise marks on her necks before causing more than $5,000 damage to her vehicle during an Oct. 18 altercation on Old Summerville Road.
Jarrell is charged with felony aggravated assault and criminal damage to property along with misdemeanor battery under provisions of the Family Violence Act.