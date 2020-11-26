A Rome man remained in jail with no bond Thursday after he was arrested at his residence on a warrant for an incident that happened back in September.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Corey Jose July, 29, struck a vehicle on on Ga. 20 while he was driving on the wrong side of the road. July didn't stop to check on the other vehicle and people inside. He also didn't stop for Floyd County police when they signaled him to pull over for a window tint.
July violated numerous traffic codes and police characterized his driving as "reckless" as he hit speeds of up to 110 miles per hour. He also erratically changed lanes, drove through red lights, failed to stop at a stop sign and almost hit another vehicle and drove through the central lane for turning. He also had a suspended license at the time
When Floyd County sheriff's deputies came to arrest July, he hid in a closet to avoid them. Once they opened the closet, he attempted to flee.
July is charged with felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor fleeing law enforcement, three counts of aggressive driving, driving on a suspended license, hit and run, window tint, five counts of improper lane change, stop sign violation, four counts of failure to maintain lane, four counts of failure to obey traffic control devices, three counts of central lane for turning violations, driving on wrong side of roadway, two counts of speeding and reckless driving and two counts of obstruction.