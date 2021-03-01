A Rome man who led authorities on a chase in West Rome on Sunday night and attempted to strike a police officer with a vehicle faces several felony charges, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Zachariah Muntain Watkins, 25, was arrested Sunday following a chase that began when Floyd County police observed him driving through a construction zone in West Rome without headlights.
Watkins swerved at another officer and then continued west on Ga. 20 until he turned onto Blankenship Place where the chase finally ended. Police found drugs and a handgun in the vehicle.
Watkins is charged with felony fleeing or attempting to elude police, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, aggravated assault on a police office, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and misdemeanors for possession of marijuana, reckless driving, failing to maintain a lane, driving too fast for conditions and a headlight violation.
Annel Jacobo Contreras, 22, was also arrested at Blankenship Place after telling officers that some of the Xanax and ecstasy found in the vehicle belonged to her.
The report was unclear whether or not Contreras was in the vehicle during the chase. Both Watkins and Contreras live at a residence on Blankenship Place.
She is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and a Schedule IV controlled substance.