A Rome man is charged with felony false imprisonment and aggravated assault stemming from an incident in the Armuchee area.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jay Wilson Baird, 33, choked a woman during an altercation at his Walenda Drive home between Sunday morning and early Monday morning. He also restrained the woman inside the residence and took her cell phone to prevent her from calling for help.
In addition to the two felonies, Baird is also charged with misdemeanor preventing a person from making an emergency call and theft by taking.