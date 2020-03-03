A Rome man faces multiple felony charges resulting from an incident last month at a residence on Park Road.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Zackarey Aaron Bridges, 25, is alleged to have kicked in the door to a man's home on Feb. 17 and showed what appeared to be a handgun as he demanded money from an elderly male victim.
A warrant for Bridges' arrest alleges he got $13 in cash, some checks and keys to the victim's home before fleeing.
In addition to armed robbery, Bridges is also charged with felonies for terroristic threats and acts as well as exploitation and intimidation of an elderly person.
Bridges was being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond Tuesday night.