A Rome man was taken into custody on multiple drug charges on Maple Avenue Friday around 8:30 p.m., reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Justin Treyll Silmon, 29, was arrested in the 1300 block of Maple Avenue where officers confiscated a number of oxycodone pills and gabapentin pills along with a set of digital scales.
Silmon is charged with felony possession of Schedule II controlled substances , sale or distribution of dangerous drugs and misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.