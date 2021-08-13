Rome Floyd Metro Task Force officers have arrested a local man following an investigation into an alleged conspiracy to traffic marijuana from California to Floyd County, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jordan Wayne Bryan, 26, was arrested at his home on Warren Road near Russell Airport Thursday afternoon. The arrest occurred following a search of the home that turned up more than three kilos of marijuana.
A warrant for his arrest claims he conspired with at least four others to bring the marijuana from the West Coast to the Rome area.
Bryan is charged with felony conspiring to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and possession of a marijuana.