Rome police stopped a vehicle in the Summerville Park community early Monday morning and arrested a man for possession of drugs and drug related objects, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tory Kyle Fowler, 29. was stopped by Rome Police around 12:20 a.m. Monday on Charlton Street. He was initially charged with driving without proof of insurance. During a search police recovered a glass pipe with suspected methamphetamine and a marijuana grinder.
Fowler is charged with possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanors for driving without insurance and possession of drug related objects.