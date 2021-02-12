A Rome man was stopped on Dean Avenue late Thursday night and arrested for possession of marijuana and a .22 caliber handgun.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Aaron Ashton Gibson, 28, was stopped in the 1800 block of Dean Avenue around 9:30 Thursday night.
Police found more than an ounce of marijuana in the passenger seat of the vehicle Gibson was driving. Police also recovered the .22 caliber weapon from Gibson.
He is charged with felony possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.