A Rome man remained in jail on a $3,500 bond Thursday morning after he exposed himself at the intersection of South Broad Street and Myrtle Street Wednesday night, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Justin Roosevelt Henry, 33, was partially nude at the intersection and resisted the officer during the arrest. When they brought him to Floyd County Jail, the officer discovered marijuana in his possession.
Henry is charged with felony crossing state guard lines with drugs, misdemeanor marijuana possession, public indecency and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.