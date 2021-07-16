A Rome man is charged with multiple drug and theft related offenses involving an incident back in April 2021.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
James Colby Ray, 26, stole a person's truck and entered a vehicle and removed several items without the owner's permission. During the incident, he took three debit/credit cards out of the person's wallet.
He also had two separate baggies filled with meth, as well as four syringes and a digital scale. When officers tried to arrest him, he resisted and obstructed the officers.
He is charged with felony motor vehicle theft, theft by taking articles from vehicle, intent to distribute meth, entering automobile to commit theft, financial transaction card theft, two misdemeanor obstruction charges, drug related object possession and two probation violations.
He was held for the Bartow County Sheriff's Office Friday morning.