David Michael Day

A Rome man faces multiple felony charges after allegedly beating a 73-year old victim during an incident in Summerville Park.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

David Michael Day, 57, was picked up by sheriff's deputies armed with four different felony warrants that stemmed from a Dec. 3 incident at a location near the intersection of Charlton Street and Briarwood Street.

The victim sustained a torn esophagus, fractured jaw and lost several teeth during the attack.

Day is charged with the felonies robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and exploitation or intimidation of an elder person.

