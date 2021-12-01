Rome man arrested on meth possession charge Peyton Elliott PElliott@RN-T.com pelliott Author email Dec 1, 2021 30 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A 38-year-old man faces a felony possession of meth charge and a misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects charge, reports stated.According to Floyd County Jail reports:The Rome Police Department arrested Jamie Lee Busby Monday morning on Glenn Milner Boulevard near East Second Avenue when they found a baggie of meth and a digital scale in his possession. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save pelliott Author email Follow pelliott Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Local Events Trending Now Police: Rome man intentionally caused wrecks over a four year period to defraud insurers Go Time! Family Fun facility to open in mid-December Honeymoon Bakery team places first in Food Network Holiday Baking Championship Back on Broad: Rome's Christmas Parade is Tuesday night PAWS working on education campaign for tether ban ordinance Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists