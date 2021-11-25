A 48-year-old Rome man is accused of felony possession of meth and misdemeanor shoplifting charges, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Darrell Lynn Holder hid $57.71 worth of items in his clothing he stole from the West Rome Wal-Mart at 2510 Redmond Circle. The Rome Police Department searched his person and also found meth.

Holder is being held without bond.

