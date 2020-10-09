The investigation into an October 5 incident at an undisclosed location in Rome has led to the arrest of a local man.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kevin Tyrell Jenkins, 21, was arrested by Rome police.
Jenkins is alleged to have broken into an unoccupied residence on October 5, leaving the home with a handgun and a variety of personal papers and documents. Reports say he used some of the documents in order to set up an email account and establish himself as an authorized user of the victim's American Express card.
Jenkins is charged with felony identity fraud and burglary.