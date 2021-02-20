A Rome man pulled over on Alabama Highway late Friday night faces felony charges for possession of more than an ounce of marijuana, digital scales and packaging materials, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Michael Darryl Brown Jr., 31, was arrested Friday night following a search that turned up more than an ounce of marijuana.
Brown is charged with felony possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and misdemeanor obstruction and possession of drug related objects.