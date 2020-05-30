A 31-year-old Rome man was arrested at Sunrise Inn and Suites on DUI and drug charges Friday night.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kalen Tajiah Hill, 31, was found driving under the influence of alcohol with a suspended license by a Rome Police officer. The officer also found marijuana on his person and ecstasy pills in the vehicle's center console.
Hill is charged with misdemeanor DUI, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and driving with a suspended license. He is also charged with possession of a schedule I drug, and was released on bond Saturday morning.