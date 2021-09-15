Police arrested a Rome man late Tuesday morning on charges of meth, THC vape and less than one ounce of marijuana possession charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Mark McGill Espy, 46, was pulled over during a traffic stop for not wearing a seat belt.
According to Rome Police reports, the K9 showed strong interest in the front passenger door. After searching the vehicle, police found a glass smoking pipe, suspected meth, suspected THC vape, a small amount of marijuana and syringes.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Espy remained in jail. No bond had been set.