Police arrested a Rome man late Tuesday morning on charges of meth, THC vape and less than one ounce of marijuana possession charges.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Mark McGill Espy, 46, was pulled over during a traffic stop for not wearing a seat belt.

According to Rome Police reports, the K9 showed strong interest in the front passenger door. After searching the vehicle, police found a glass smoking pipe, suspected meth, suspected THC vape, a small amount of marijuana and syringes.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Espy remained in jail. No bond had been set.

